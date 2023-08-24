The Connecticut Sun (23-10) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Liberty (25-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Sun took care of business in their last matchup 68-64 against the Mystics on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 3 1 0

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 1.9 1.3

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces her squad in both rebounds (10) and assists (7.9) per contest, and also posts 15.7 points. Defensively, she averages 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads her team in both points (17.8) and assists (2.2) per contest, and also averages 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, she averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tiffany Hayes posts 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman posts 8.3 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rebecca Allen is averaging 6.2 points, 0.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

