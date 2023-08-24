A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Breanna Stewart (22.6 points per game, second in league) and the New York Liberty (25-7) travel to face DeWanna Bonner (17.8, 11th) and the Connecticut Sun (23-10) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty

Connecticut puts up an average of 82.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 80.4 New York gives up.

Connecticut has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

This season, the Sun have a 19-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

Connecticut's three-point shooting percentage this season (35.7%) is just 1.8 percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (33.9%).

The Sun are 10-5 when shooting above 33.9% as a team from three-point range.

New York and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 4.4 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

While the Sun are putting up 82.9 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 80.6 points per contest.

Connecticut has played worse defensively in its previous 10 games, giving up 79.3 points per contest, 0.6 more points than its season average of 78.7.

The Sun are sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game in their previous 10 games (6.3) compared to their season average (6.9), and they are posting a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (33.3%) compared to their season mark (35.7%).

Sun Injuries