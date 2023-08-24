The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 36th in slugging.

Casas has gotten a hit in 64 of 111 games this year (57.7%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 111), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (33 of 111), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .260 AVG .241 .385 OBP .322 .473 SLG .471 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 26 46/35 K/BB 60/22 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings