Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) will clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at Fenway Park on Friday, August 25. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.60 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Justin Turner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 65, or 62.5%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 56-34 (winning 62.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 24-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Triston Casas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.