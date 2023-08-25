Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox square off at Fenway Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has put up 125 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.344/.517 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 127 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .289/.359/.484 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (9-9) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 25 starts this season.

Lynn has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

The 36-year-old's 5.60 ERA ranks 55th, 1.362 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 17 7.0 4 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Betts has 34 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 72 walks and 89 RBI (145 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .310/.405/.605 so far this season.

Betts hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .579 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has collected 170 hits with 48 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .340/.415/.582 so far this season.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

