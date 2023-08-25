Red Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 25
The Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) visit the Boston Red Sox (68-60) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Red Sox a series split with the Astros.
The probable starters are Lance Lynn (9-9) for the Dodgers and Kutter Crawford (6-6) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.60 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
- Crawford is looking to record his third quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Crawford heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In seven of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- The Dodgers' Lynn (9-9) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Friday, Aug. 18 in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.60 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 25 games this season.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 36-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.60), 46th in WHIP (1.362), and ninth in K/9 (10.5).
Lance Lynn vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with 638 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 149 home runs (15th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 6-for-23 with a double, a home run and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.
