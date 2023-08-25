The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (hitting .244 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .212 with five doubles and three walks.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%) Story has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Story has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .368 AVG .121 .400 OBP .171 .579 SLG .152 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings