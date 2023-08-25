Triston Casas, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 37th in slugging.

Casas has gotten a hit in 65 of 112 games this season (58.0%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.5%).

Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (17.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (12.5%).

In 42.0% of his games this year (47 of 112), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .260 AVG .241 .385 OBP .321 .473 SLG .467 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 26 46/35 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

