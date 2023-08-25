Triston Casas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 37th in slugging.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 65 of 112 games this season (58.0%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.5%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (17.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (12.5%).
- In 42.0% of his games this year (47 of 112), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.260
|AVG
|.241
|.385
|OBP
|.321
|.473
|SLG
|.467
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|26
|46/35
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lynn (9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.60 ERA ranks 55th, 1.362 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
