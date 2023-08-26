On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (batting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .282 with 33 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 78 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 35 games this season (30.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (49.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .308 AVG .257 .373 OBP .321 .500 SLG .394 29 XBH 19 6 HR 5 26 RBI 24 33/20 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

