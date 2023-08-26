The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Luis Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .188.

Luis Urias has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In three games this year, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Luis Urias has had an RBI in eight games this year (24.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .200 AVG .186 .286 OBP .340 .240 SLG .419 1 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 10 7/3 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0

