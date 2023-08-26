Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .316 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Reyes has gotten a hit in 25 of 42 games this year (59.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (35.7%).
  • In 42 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in nine games this year (21.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.351 AVG .274
.380 OBP .324
.473 SLG .371
7 XBH 4
1 HR 1
12 RBI 6
12/4 K/BB 5/5
2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.