Red Sox vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's game at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (68-61) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (11-6) to the mound, while James Paxton (7-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.
- The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (52.3%) in those games.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Boston is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (642 total runs).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|@ Astros
|L 9-4
|James Paxton vs Cristian Javier
|August 22
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Tanner Houck vs Justin Verlander
|August 23
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Chris Sale vs Jose Urquidy
|August 24
|@ Astros
|W 17-1
|Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
|August 25
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Lance Lynn
|August 26
|Dodgers
|-
|James Paxton vs Julio Urías
|August 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Bobby Miller
|August 28
|Astros
|-
|Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier
|August 29
|Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jose Urquidy
|August 30
|Astros
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs J.P. France
|September 1
|@ Royals
|-
|James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.