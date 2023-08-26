Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox meet at Fenway Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .271/.346/.517 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 82 RBI (127 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .285/.355/.479 slash line on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Julio Urias (11-6) for his 20th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 7.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 7.0 4 3 3 12 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 6.0 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Betts has 146 hits with 35 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 73 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .309/.405/.604 on the season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .568 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 174 hits with 49 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .345/.419/.586 on the season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with six doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

