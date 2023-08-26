The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (batting .244 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .232 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.

Story has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Story has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .391 AVG .121 .417 OBP .171 .696 SLG .152 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings