The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Casas has picked up a hit in 66 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has hit a home run in 19 games this season (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (29.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (12.4%).

He has scored in 48 games this year (42.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .266 AVG .241 .388 OBP .321 .474 SLG .467 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 26 46/35 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings