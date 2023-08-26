UMass vs. New Mexico State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, August 26
In the matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and UMass Minutemen on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
UMass vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|New Mexico State (-7)
|Over (44.5)
|New Mexico State 31 UMass 15
Week 0 FBS Independent Predictions
UMass Betting Info (2022)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Minutemen.
- The Minutemen compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- UMass went 4-6 as underdogs of 7 points or more last year.
- Last year, four Minutemen games hit the over.
- The average total for UMass' games last season was 47.0 points, 2.5 more than this game's over/under.
New Mexico State Betting Info (2022)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies a 73.3% chance to win.
- The Aggies put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- New Mexico State won twice ATS (2-1) as at least a 7-point favorites.
- Aggies games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.
- The point total average for New Mexico State games last season was 48.3, 3.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Minutemen vs. Aggies 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|New Mexico State
|25.5
|23.9
|33.5
|16
|17.7
|32.7
|UMass
|12.5
|31.1
|14.2
|29.2
|11.3
|32.4
