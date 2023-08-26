In the matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and UMass Minutemen on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UMass vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction New Mexico State (-7) Over (44.5) New Mexico State 31 UMass 15

Week 0 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Minutemen.

The Minutemen compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.

UMass went 4-6 as underdogs of 7 points or more last year.

Last year, four Minutemen games hit the over.

The average total for UMass' games last season was 47.0 points, 2.5 more than this game's over/under.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies a 73.3% chance to win.

The Aggies put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

New Mexico State won twice ATS (2-1) as at least a 7-point favorites.

Aggies games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for New Mexico State games last season was 48.3, 3.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Minutemen vs. Aggies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 25.5 23.9 33.5 16 17.7 32.7 UMass 12.5 31.1 14.2 29.2 11.3 32.4

