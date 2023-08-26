The UMass Minutemen (0-0) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, August 26, 2023 against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0). The total is 44.5 points for this game.

New Mexico State was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 25th-worst with 330.8 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 30th in the FBS (336.2 yards allowed per game). While UMass ranked 55th in total defense with 370.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (265.8 yards per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMass vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

New Mexico State vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline New Mexico State -7 -110 -110 44.5 -115 -105 -275 +220

Looking to place a bet on UMass vs. New Mexico State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 0 FBS Independent Betting Trends

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

The Minutemen covered the spread four times last season (4-6 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

UMass games hit the over four out of 12 times last year.

Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.

UMass did not win as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline last season in 10 games with those odds or longer.

Bet on UMass to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UMass Stats Leaders

Ellis Merriweather put up big numbers in the running game last season, rushing for 575 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Gino Campiotti suited up for 12 games last season, and racked up 257 passing yards, one touchdown, six interceptions and a 44.6% completion percentage.

As a runner, Campiotti scampered for 390 yards (3.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Last season Cam Sullivan-Brown caught 27 balls on 48 targets for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

George Johnson got 58 targets last season and converted them into 28 receptions (2.3 per game) for 402 yards and one TD.

Last season Jalen Mackie recorded 51 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Marcus Cushnie was on the field for 12 games, compiling 28 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

In 12 games, Tyler Rudolph registered 34 tackles and two interceptions.

With 14 tackles and three interceptions, Jordan Mahoney made a big difference on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.