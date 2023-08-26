The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) and the UMass Minutemen (0-0) play at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

On offense, New Mexico State ranked 82nd in the FBS with 25.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 47th in points allowed (336.2 points allowed per contest). UMass was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking third-worst with 12.5 points per contest. On defense, it ranked 104th in the FBS (31.1 points allowed per game).

UMass vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

UMass vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics (2022)

UMass New Mexico State 265.8 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.8 (101st) 370.1 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.2 (37th) 148.8 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (57th) 116.9 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (120th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

UMass Stats Leaders (2022)

Brady Olson threw for 791 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Ellis Merriweather compiled 575 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Gino Campiotti rushed for 390 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

George Johnson averaged 33.5 yards on 2.3 receptions per game and racked up one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Cam Sullivan-Brown averaged 31.1 receiving yards on four targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Isaac Ross hauled in 21 passes on his way to 195 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Diego Pavia recorded 1,442 passing yards -- including a 52.9% completion percentage -- with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (110.9 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 93 carries for 508 yards and six TDs.

Star Thomas churned out 520 rushing yards (40 per game) and five touchdowns last year.

Justice Powers collected 20 receptions for 440 yards and one touchdown last year. He was targeted 44 times, and averaged 33.8 yards per game.

Kordell David also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 24 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 51 times.

Jonathan Brady hauled in 23 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 23.8 yards per game last season.

