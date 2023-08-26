UMass vs. New Mexico State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The UMass Minutemen (0-0) will look to upset the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UMass vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
UMass vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|44.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|45
|-325
|+260
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|45
|-303
|+240
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
UMass vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- UMass won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Minutemen had an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.
- New Mexico State put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Aggies covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.