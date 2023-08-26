The UMass Minutemen (0-0) will look to upset the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UMass vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline UMass Moneyline
BetMGM New Mexico State (-7.5) 44.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings New Mexico State (-7.5) 45 -325 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet New Mexico State (-7.5) 45 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico New Mexico State (-7.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

UMass vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

  • UMass won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Minutemen had an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.
  • New Mexico State put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Aggies covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.