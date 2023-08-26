The UMass Minutemen (0-0) will look to upset the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

UMass vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

UMass vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

UMass won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Minutemen had an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.

New Mexico State put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Aggies covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

