The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Dodgers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .267 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks.

Duvall will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with three homers in his last outings.

Duvall has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (21.5%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (41.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (43.1%), including four multi-run games (6.2%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .291 AVG .243 .346 OBP .313 .573 SLG .539 18 XBH 18 7 HR 8 27 RBI 19 40/9 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings