Adam Duvall vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Dodgers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .267 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duvall will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with three homers in his last outings.
- Duvall has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (21.5%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (41.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (43.1%), including four multi-run games (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.291
|AVG
|.243
|.346
|OBP
|.313
|.573
|SLG
|.539
|18
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|19
|40/9
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ferguson (7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 54 games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.