Alex Verdugo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .281.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with three homers during his last games.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 79 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 36 games this season (31.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (49.6%), including 14 multi-run games (12.2%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.306
|AVG
|.257
|.370
|OBP
|.321
|.507
|SLG
|.394
|30
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|24
|35/20
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ferguson makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
- In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
