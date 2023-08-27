After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Caleb Ferguson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .290 with 43 walks and 76 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Turner has recorded a hit in 84 of 117 games this year (71.8%), including 40 multi-hit games (34.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 117), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 53 games this season (45.3%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 50.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 58
.312 AVG .265
.366 OBP .351
.500 SLG .479
24 XBH 24
10 HR 11
40 RBI 44
38/17 K/BB 46/26
1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ferguson (7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
  • In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
