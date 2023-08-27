Justin Turner vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Caleb Ferguson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .290 with 43 walks and 76 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 84 of 117 games this year (71.8%), including 40 multi-hit games (34.2%).
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 117), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 53 games this season (45.3%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.312
|AVG
|.265
|.366
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.479
|24
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|44
|38/17
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ferguson (7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
- In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.