Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .180.
  • Urias has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 26.5% of his games this season, Urias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (32.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
.179 AVG .186
.343 OBP .340
.250 SLG .419
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
4 RBI 10
9/3 K/BB 9/8
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
  • The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Ferguson (7-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 54 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.