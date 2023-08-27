The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 127 hits, batting .270 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%) Devers has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (25 of 123), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven home a run in 52 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 47.2% of his games this year (58 of 123), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .280 AVG .259 .359 OBP .331 .490 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 46 40/25 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings