Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to out-hit Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 154 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 454 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 650 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck (3-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Houck has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.