In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 27, Caleb Ferguson will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (69-61), who will answer with Tanner Houck. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+100). The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 3.19 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-7, 5.08 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 106 times and won 66, or 62.3%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 60-38 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (61.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Dodgers have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 35, or 53%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 26 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

In each of its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.