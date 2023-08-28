Adam Duvall vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his .860 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duvall will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with three homers in his last outings.
- Duvall has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 22.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has an RBI in 28 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.298
|AVG
|.243
|.351
|OBP
|.313
|.603
|SLG
|.539
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|19
|41/9
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (9-2) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
