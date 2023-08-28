The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .497. All three of those stats are best among Boston hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 85 of 118 games this year (72.0%), with multiple hits on 40 occasions (33.9%).

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Turner has driven home a run in 54 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (60 of 118), with two or more runs 14 times (11.9%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .314 AVG .265 .372 OBP .351 .513 SLG .479 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 41 RBI 44 38/18 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings