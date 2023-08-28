Monday's game between the Boston Red Sox (69-62) and Houston Astros (74-58) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 28.

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (5-3) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (9-2).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In each of its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over in all of them.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 31, or 54.4%, of those games.

Boston has entered 33 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 18-15 in those contests.

The Red Sox have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 654.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.38).

Red Sox Schedule