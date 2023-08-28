Chris Sale will start for the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Red Sox have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

Games involving the Red Sox have hit the over in 10 straight contests with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Boston's past 11 games has been 9.1, a stretch during which the Red Sox and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have compiled a 31-26 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.4% of those games).

Boston has a 25-16 record (winning 61% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has had an over/under set by bookmakers 129 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-59-3).

The Red Sox have collected a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-30 33-32 26-23 43-38 47-46 22-15

