The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner head into the first of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Monday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 157 total home runs.

Boston ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .440.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (654 total).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.328).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Sale is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this game.

He has not had an outing so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke

