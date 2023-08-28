How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner head into the first of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Monday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 157 total home runs.
- Boston ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .440.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (654 total).
- The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- Red Sox hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.328).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Sale is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this game.
- He has not had an outing so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|W 17-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-5
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jose Urquidy
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|-
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
