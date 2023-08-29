Adam Duvall vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Adam Duvall (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Astros.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .272 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 19 walks.
- Duvall will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with three homers in his last outings.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this year (41 of 67), with more than one hit 19 times (28.4%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (23.9%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in 29 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (44.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.298
|AVG
|.243
|.355
|OBP
|.313
|.621
|SLG
|.539
|21
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|19
|42/10
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Urquidy (2-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 5.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
