Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-125). The total for the contest is listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 10 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In each of their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over in all of them.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For 12 straight games, Boston and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers in that span being 9.2 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have a 31-27 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Boston has a 25-17 record (winning 59.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 55.6%.

Boston has played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-59-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-31 33-32 26-23 43-39 47-47 22-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.