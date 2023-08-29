How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Brayan Bello starts for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 14th in MLB play with 158 total home runs.
- Boston's .440 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).
- Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (659 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.339).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- Bello is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Bello will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|W 17-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-5
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|L 13-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|-
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
