Rafael Devers will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (69-63) on Tuesday, August 29, when they battle Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (75-58) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (10-7, 3.56 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (9-5, 3.51 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 31, or 53.4%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a record of 25-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 55.6% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total each time.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (59.4%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Trevor Story 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

