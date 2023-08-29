Triston Casas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 68 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (17.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 30.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.397
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.467
|21
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|26
|47/38
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 5.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
