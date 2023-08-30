On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .253.

Wong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 96), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has an RBI in 22 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .283 AVG .221 .335 OBP .275 .447 SLG .383 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 18 RBI 14 50/10 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings