The Boston Red Sox (69-64) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll against the Houston Astros (76-58) on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Adam Duvall is riding a four-game homer streak.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Injury Report
Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
Astros vs Red Sox Player Props

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

  • The Red Sox are sending Crawford (6-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.56 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
  • Crawford is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.
  • Crawford will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging four frames per outing).
  • In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

  • The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
  • The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 25 games.
  • In 25 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.
  • Valdez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.