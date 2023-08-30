The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks.

In 32 of 70 games this season (45.7%) Refsnyder has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .264 AVG .247 .363 OBP .391 .333 SLG .315 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 24/11 K/BB 20/19 2 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings