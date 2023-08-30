Trevor Story vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After hitting .171 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .194.
- Story has recorded a hit in eight of 18 games this season (44.4%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Story has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.256
|AVG
|.121
|.293
|OBP
|.171
|.436
|SLG
|.152
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|14/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Valdez (9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
