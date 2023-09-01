Justin Turner vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .287.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 87 of 121 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 40 times (33.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven home a run in 56 games this year (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 50.4% of his games this season (61 of 121), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.306
|AVG
|.265
|.363
|OBP
|.351
|.496
|SLG
|.479
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|44
|38/18
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 3-15 with a 6.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 54th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 51st.
