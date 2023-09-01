The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .287.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 87 of 121 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 40 times (33.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven home a run in 56 games this year (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 50.4% of his games this season (61 of 121), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .306 AVG .265 .363 OBP .351 .496 SLG .479 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 44 38/18 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings