Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 14th in baseball with 159 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (665 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.343).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Paxton has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Paxton has put together 13 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton -

