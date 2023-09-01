The Connecticut Sun (25-11) will lean on DeWanna Bonner (ninth in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help them defeat Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23) and the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-7.5) 162.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered 16 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Sun have put together a 19-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York has covered the spread 12 times this season (12-14 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Connecticut has not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 19 out of the Liberty's 34 games this season have hit the over.
  • In the Sun's 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

