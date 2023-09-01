On Friday, Triston Casas (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Casas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .538 with one homer during his last games.

Casas has had a hit in 70 of 118 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (22.0%).

In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 35 games this year (29.7%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50 of 118 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .285 AVG .241 .410 OBP .321 .511 SLG .467 22 XBH 20 9 HR 12 27 RBI 26 49/40 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings