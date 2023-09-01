Triston Casas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Triston Casas (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Casas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .538 with one homer during his last games.
- Casas has had a hit in 70 of 118 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (22.0%).
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35 games this year (29.7%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50 of 118 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.285
|AVG
|.241
|.410
|OBP
|.321
|.511
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|26
|49/40
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 3-15 with a 6.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 54th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 51st.
