Alex Verdugo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .565 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .275 with 33 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of them.
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 37 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season (59 of 120), with two or more runs 14 times (11.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.291
|AVG
|.257
|.355
|OBP
|.320
|.478
|SLG
|.404
|30
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.