The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .565 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .275 with 33 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of them.

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 37 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season (59 of 120), with two or more runs 14 times (11.7%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .291 AVG .257 .355 OBP .320 .478 SLG .404 30 XBH 20 7 HR 6 27 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings