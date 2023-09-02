It'll be the Boston College Eagles (0-0) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) in college football play at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Boston College vs. Northern Illinois?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Boston College 31, Northern Illinois 23
  • Boston College was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it lost both games.
  • The Eagles played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which they lost.
  • Last season, Northern Illinois won one out of the four games in which it was the underdog.
  • The Huskies played as an underdog of +260 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+8.5)
  • Boston College covered the spread four times in 12 games last year.
  • The Eagles didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or more last year.
  • Northern Illinois beat the spread four times in 12 games last season.
  • The Huskies went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 8.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (50.5)
  • Boston College played six games with over 50.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • Boston College played in nine games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 50.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 5.4 fewer points per game (45.1) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 50.5 points.

Splits Tables

Boston College

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.4 47.8 46.9
Implied Total AVG 31.5 32.2 30.8
ATS Record 4-8-0 3-3-0 1-5-0
Over/Under Record 6-5-1 4-2-0 2-3-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-3 1-4

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.7 54.4 58.9
Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.3 33.2
ATS Record 4-8-0 0-6-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 9-3-0 6-0-0 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-6 1-4 1-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

