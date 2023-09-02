Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Game – Saturday, September 2
It'll be the Boston College Eagles (0-0) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) in college football play at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Boston College vs. Northern Illinois?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Boston College 31, Northern Illinois 23
- Boston College was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it lost both games.
- The Eagles played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which they lost.
- Last season, Northern Illinois won one out of the four games in which it was the underdog.
- The Huskies played as an underdog of +260 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Northern Illinois (+8.5)
- Boston College covered the spread four times in 12 games last year.
- The Eagles didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or more last year.
- Northern Illinois beat the spread four times in 12 games last season.
- The Huskies went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 8.5 points or greater last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50.5)
- Boston College played six games with over 50.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Boston College played in nine games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 50.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 5.4 fewer points per game (45.1) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 50.5 points.
Splits Tables
Boston College
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.4
|47.8
|46.9
|Implied Total AVG
|31.5
|32.2
|30.8
|ATS Record
|4-8-0
|3-3-0
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-1
|4-2-0
|2-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-3
|1-4
Northern Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.7
|54.4
|58.9
|Implied Total AVG
|32.8
|32.3
|33.2
|ATS Record
|4-8-0
|0-6-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-3-0
|6-0-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-6
|1-4
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
