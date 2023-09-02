When the Boston College Eagles match up with the Northern Illinois Huskies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our computer model predicts the Eagles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50.5) Boston College 31, Northern Illinois 23

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Boston College Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

The Eagles compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.

Boston College didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 8.5 points or more last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 3.1 more than the average point total for Boston College games a year ago.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 27.8% chance to win.

The Huskies compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Northern Illinois covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 8.5 points or more last season.

A total of nine of Huskies games last year hit the over.

The average total for Northern Illinois' games last season was 56.7 points, 6.2 more than this game's over/under.

Eagles vs. Huskies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boston College 17.8 30.3 25 28.8 10.5 31.8 Northern Illinois 27.3 32.8 25.2 37.5 29.3 28

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.