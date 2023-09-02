The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Boston College Eagles (0-0). This game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Boston College was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 13th-worst with 311.6 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 68th in the FBS (378.6 yards allowed per game). With 32.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 19th-worst in the FBS last season, Northern Illinois were forced to rely on its 73rd-ranked offense (27.3 points per contest) to keep it in games.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Boston College vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boston College -8.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Looking to place a bet on Boston College vs. Northern Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College beat the spread four times in 12 games last year.

The Eagles did not cover the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Last year, six of Boston College's 12 games hit the over.

Boston College was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it lost both games.

The Huskies have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The Eagles have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Boston College to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boston College Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Zay Flowers had 78 catches for 1,077 yards (89.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In 12 games, Phil Jurkovec threw for 1,711 yards (142.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.5%.

Pat Garwo III ran for 403 yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Garwo scored zero touchdowns, with 29 catches for 241 yards.

Emmett Morehead passed for 1,254 yards (104.5 per game), completing 59.9% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Donovan Ezeiruaku compiled 38 tackles, five TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 12 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Vinny DePalma had 46 tackles, four TFL, and one sack in 12 games played.

Kam Arnold totaled two sacks to go with two TFL, 45 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games played a season ago.

In 2022, Marcus Valdez had 21 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.