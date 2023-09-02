Boston College vs. Northern Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 2
The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Boston College Eagles (0-0). This game has an over/under of 50.5 points.
Boston College was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 13th-worst with 311.6 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 68th in the FBS (378.6 yards allowed per game). With 32.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 19th-worst in the FBS last season, Northern Illinois were forced to rely on its 73rd-ranked offense (27.3 points per contest) to keep it in games.
Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Boston College
|-8.5
|-110
|-110
|50.5
|-110
|-110
|-350
|+260
Week 1 ACC Betting Trends
Boston College Betting Records & Stats
- Boston College beat the spread four times in 12 games last year.
- The Eagles did not cover the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Last year, six of Boston College's 12 games hit the over.
- Boston College was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it lost both games.
- The Huskies have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- The Eagles have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Boston College Stats Leaders
- In 12 games last year, Zay Flowers had 78 catches for 1,077 yards (89.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Phil Jurkovec threw for 1,711 yards (142.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.5%.
- Pat Garwo III ran for 403 yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Garwo scored zero touchdowns, with 29 catches for 241 yards.
- Emmett Morehead passed for 1,254 yards (104.5 per game), completing 59.9% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Donovan Ezeiruaku compiled 38 tackles, five TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 12 games last year.
- On defense in 2022, Vinny DePalma had 46 tackles, four TFL, and one sack in 12 games played.
- Kam Arnold totaled two sacks to go with two TFL, 45 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games played a season ago.
- In 2022, Marcus Valdez had 21 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks.
