The Boston College Eagles (0-0) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Boston College's defense ranked 100th with 30.3 points allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 12th-worst (17.8 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Northern Illinois ranked 79th in the FBS with 373.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 81st in total defense (395.7 yards allowed per contest).

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics (2022)

Boston College Northern Illinois 311.6 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.1 (88th) 378.6 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (61st) 64.5 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.4 (34th) 247.1 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.7 (115th) 26 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Boston College Stats Leaders (2022)

Phil Jurkovec's previous season stat line: 1,711 passing yards (142.6 per game), 147-for-247 (59.5%), 11 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last season Pat Garwo III took 132 rushing attempts for 403 yards (33.6 per game) and scored three touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 29 passes for 241 yards (20.1 per game).

Alex Broome ran for 225 yards on 50 carries (18.8 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Zay Flowers amassed 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 128 times, and averaged 89.8 yards per game.

Jaelen Gill also impressed receiving last year. He collected 27 receptions for 388 yards. He was targeted 44 times.

George Takacs grabbed 26 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.3 yards per game last season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Ethan Hampton threw for an average of 66.5 yards passing per outing and tossed seven touchdowns last season.

Harrison Waylee tallied 899 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Antario Brown rushed for 689 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

Cole Tucker averaged 52.5 yards on 3.8 receptions per game and racked up four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Kacper Rutkiewicz grabbed six touchdowns and had 432 receiving yards (36 ypg) in 2022.

Shemar Thornton averaged 27.3 receiving yards per game on 4.2 targets per game a season ago.

