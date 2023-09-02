Boston College vs. Northern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Boston College Eagles (0-0) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-8.5)
|50.5
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Boston College (-8.5)
|50.5
|-340
|+270
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-8.5)
|50.5
|-360
|+280
|PointsBet
|Boston College (-8.5)
|-
|-333
|+260
|Tipico
|Boston College (-8.5)
|-
|-350
|+270
Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Boston College covered four times in 12 games with a spread last season.
- The Eagles did not cover the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Northern Illinois compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record last season.
- The Huskies covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
