The Boston College Eagles (0-0) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Boston College covered four times in 12 games with a spread last season.

The Eagles did not cover the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Northern Illinois compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record last season.

The Huskies covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

